Covid-19: BMC to discharge asymptomatic patients to allot beds to severe cases

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will relieve asymptomatic Covid-19 patients at the earliest in order to allot beds to more serious cases of coronavirus. This comes as the cases are soaring exponentially in Mumbai, as per media reports.
BMC has also decided to order 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment so that the city does not run short of medical interventions amidst surging cases.
BMC said that no asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patient without any comorbidities will be allotted a Covid bed in any public or private hospital.
BMC described the needy patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a Covid-19 patient with comorbidities."
The civic body tweeted: “You can certainly move out in an emergency. Please contact the respective war room number of your ward (areas you live in) for further guidance.”
BMC commissioner IS Chahal has also empowered assistant commissioners to take decisions at the ward level. He asked the authorities to launch war rooms at the ward level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others, Livemint reported.
According to the order, 80 per cent of the total beds and 100 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals shall be kept reserved only for the allotment through the ward war rooms for Covid-19 patients.
"No direct admissions on these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals," the order further added.
"No bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals. All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 Ward War Rooms only and therefore no one should try to procure positive covid report directly from testing labs," the BMC Commissioner said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections on Sunday. It added 6,923 new cases, taking the total toll to 3,98,674.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...