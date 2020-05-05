Covid-19 deaths rise by 133%, cases by 51% in just 24 hours

In what is perhaps the single-largest spike in Covid-19 deaths in a day, up to 194 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours between May 4 and 5, an increase of 133 per cent; 83 deaths were recorded between May 3 and 4. Instances of new cases, too, have registered a sharp increase by up to 51 per cent, with up to 3,875 recorded between May 4 and 5, a 51 per cent jump over the previous day’s 2,573 new cases.

On May 5, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 46,711, which includes 13,161 recoveries and 1,583 deaths.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stated that two locations in the country had reported a large number of deaths which led to the spike, but he did not mention their names. “We need to come to a level where day-to-day increase should be happening in such a manner that number of cases getting added on a daily basis is lesser than the previous day and that is when we will see a flattening of the curve,” Agarwal said.

While new Covid-19 deaths suddenly jumped to 194 on May 5, on any given day between April 26 and May 4, the daily death count hovered between 50 and 83, according to the line list data of the Heath Ministry.

Data shows that West Bengal recorded a four-fold rise in total deaths from 35 on May 4 to 133 on May 5. Deaths in Uttar Pradesh spiked from 45 on May 4 to 53 on May 5, while Chandigarh recorded its first death. Maharashtra recorded 583 deaths on May 5 from 548 recorded the previous day (35 new deaths). Gujarat too registered 29 new deaths taking the toll to 319, while Karnataka registered 20 new deaths and the toll rose to 324.

The jump in deaths has been drastic, with new cases being added over a 24-hour period also increasing steadily. On April 27, 1,463 new cases were reported; 1,594 new ones were added on April 28; this increased to 1,813 on April 29. On April 30, the number rose to 1,823 new cases, and on May 1, 1,755 cases were added. In the last week of April, while cases being added were less than 2,000 a day, the trend changed from May 2. Up to 2,411 cases were added on May 2, and there has been a serial increase since then. About 2,487 cases were added on May 3;2,573on May 4; and 3,875 on May 5.