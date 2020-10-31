Covid-19 in India: Delhi, Kerala account for 25 per cent of new cases

Delhi and Kerala, two States that witness yet another spike, accounted for over a quarter of fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

While Delhi reported 5,891 fresh infections and 4,433 new recoveries, Kerala had 6,638 new infections and 7,828 recoveries during the period which saw total active cases in the country fall to 5,82,649. In the last 24 hours, 48,262 people tested positive to Covid-19, 59,454 recovered and 551 persons died.

India so far have over 81.37 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which around 74.33 lakh recovered. S total of 1,21,641 people succumbed to the infection since January 30, when the first case reported in the country.