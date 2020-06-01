Covid-19: India in seventh among countries that record most cases

India is now on seventh position amongst top 10 countries that have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic blew up in February earlier this year.

India has crossed European countries like Germany which reported 1,81,482 cases and France 1,48,436 cases, according to World Health Organization’s Covid-19 daily situation report. Globally, there have been 59,34,936 cases and 3,67,166 deaths due to the pandemic.

India is next only to Italy which recorded 2,32,664 cases, Spain (2,39,600), UK (2,72,830), Russia (4,05,843), Brazil (4,65,166) and the US (17,16,078).

Nearly four months since the pandemic started in India, up to 1,90,535 cases have been confirmed in India. Of these, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that 91,819 persons (up to 48 per cent) have recovered while 5,394 (up to 2.83 per cent) have died.

The spike in new cases has been rapid since May 26 and now hovers at over 8,000 new cases being added each day since the past two days.

As many as 6,387 new cases were added between within 24 hours on May 27, bringing the confirmed case count to over 1.5 lakh. Since then, in nearly six days, on June 2, the cases are expected to near the two lakh mark.

On May 30, addition of new cases each day crossed the 7,000-mark and reached up to 7,964. The next day, it crossed 8000-mark, with 8,380 new cases being reported in a day. On June 1, another 8,392 new cases were reported.

Up to 230 new deaths were reported across India, second-highest after up to 265 deaths were reported earlier this week on a single day.