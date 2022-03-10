Covid-19: India reports 4,184 news cases; 104 deaths

India reported 4,184 Covid cases on Thursday with 104 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry. The cases have been less than 10,000 since February 28. According to Indian experts, the country has entered an endemic stage with a significant decline in the number of cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.58 per cent. Also, Kerala reported 1,426 infections on Thursday with two deaths till evening. Besides this, 225 additional fatalities were also added as a backlog in Kerala.

“We have entered an endemic stage and the reason for lower number of deaths and hospitalization cases is due to the reason of immunity gained through natural infection,” Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi told BusinessLine. He added that the vaccines have only been able to reduce the severity of diseases and deaths, but they can’t prevent infection. It’s only through the natural immunity that the people are able to recover fast, he stated.

India’s active caseload stood at 44,488, comprising 0.10 per cent of the total positive cases in the country. Besides this, the country had conducted 8.73 lakh tests during the previous day, taking the total to 77.60 crore so far, as per the data. In addition, the country administered 15.88 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm on Thursday aggregating to over 179 crore inoculations done so far.