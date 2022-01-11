Covid-19: Is Sharad Pawar standing in for CM Thackeray, asks Opposition

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Recently Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar held a meeting with State Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State and review the State’s preparedness to tackle the third wave. On Monday Pawar along with State Transport Minister Anil Parab met agitating State transport employees who are on strike for the last few months to resolve the issue.
But these are not just a few meetings. The NCP stalwart who is also the architect of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power has been busy.
For the last two months, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has kept a low profile after a spine surgery and has stayed away from the office, and is working from home. He even skipped the Assembly sessions and avoided meetings and public appearances.
The State BJP President Chandrakant Patil and other leaders have already demanded that CM must give charge to senior Ministers in the cabinet. The opposition has alleged that Sharad Pawar is running the show in Maharashtra.
On Tuesday when reporters asked Pawar in Mumbai about the BJP’s allegations he said that in a democracy he has every right to discuss issues with workers’ unions. “There is nothing wrong in discussions with (State Transport workers). Only the CM takes decisions. He is having some health issues but the Transport Minister must have communicated the discussions to the CM. Important policy decisions are jointly taken by the cabinet and CM” Sharad Pawar said.
Pawar’s nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has led the front in the recent State Assembly session in CM’s absence while BJP leaders alleged that this was the first Assembly Session in the history of the State where the head of the State remained absent.
With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in Mumbai and Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has repeatedly said that all decisions regarding imposing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus are being taken by the CM.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...