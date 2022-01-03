Covid-19: Mumbai civic body decides to close schools

Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till 31 January against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday.

The decision is applicable for all the schools under the Mumbai municipal limits. The BMC’s decision comes after State Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the government was not keen on closing schools.

Mumbai reported 327 Omicron patients on Sunday while 5,428 Covid-19 patients were reported in Mumbai civic limits. The number of Covid-19 patients reported in Mumbai circle including Mumbai city, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar etc on Sunday is 6,868 Covid-19 patients.