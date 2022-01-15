Covid-19: One in seven persons tested is positive in AP

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,955 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday on testing 35,673 samples in the last 24 hours.
This means that one in every seven persons tested has reported positive for the infection. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts continue to report a very high number of cases, accounting for over 40 per cent of the total active cases of 22,870 reported in the State.
Published on
January 15, 2022
