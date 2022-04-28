Covid-19: Over 19 lakh take vaccination jabs on April 27

India vaccinated more than 19 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 27, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 28, 19,53,437 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 48,241 were first doses and 6,37,192 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 44,998 first doses and 1,38,565 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,95,011 first doses and 5,57,501 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 45,440 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,86,489 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,88,40,75,453 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,42,05,934 total first doses and 80,93,21,303 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,83,09,299 total first doses and 4,18,99,185 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,78,64,432 first doses and 49,86,816 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 5,64,341 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,69,24,143 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 31,29,72,607 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,43,98,244 doses and West Bengal with 13,75,64,364 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,980.

3,303 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,563 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,28,126. 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,693.