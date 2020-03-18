Covid-19 patient travels in Delhi-Ramagundum train; passengers alerted

The Telagnana government has issued an alert for those who travelled by Samparkranthi Express (Train no: 12708) on March 13, 2020.

According to a special circular issued here on Wednesday, a Covid-19 person had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundum.

“Any one travelled by Samparkranthi train (12708) on March 13, 2020 in S9 coach should take care and go for testing,” the circular said.

It is learnt that the Railways had shared the information of all 82 passengers travelled in the coach with the government, and efforts are on to track them. He was travelling with a group of 10 people.

The South Central Railway has stepped up efforts in sanitisation and thermal screening of passengers, and awareness campaigns, among other initiatives.