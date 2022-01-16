Covid-19: Telangana extends holidays for schools

With the number of active Covid-19 cases going up significantly in the last few days, the Telangana Government has extended holidays to schools, colleges and other academic institutions till January 30.

The State Government had earlier declared holidays for schools from January 8 to 16 to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The State registered 1,963 new cases on Saturday, taking the total active cases to 22,017 in the State.

The Health Department officials fear that there would be a spurt in the number of cases in the next few weeks as there is a massive movement of people from cities to villages and vice versa during the Sankranti holiday season.

“It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said in a statement on Sunday morning.