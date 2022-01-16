hamburger

News

Covid-19: Telangana extends holidays for schools

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, January 16 | Updated on: Jan 16, 2022
image caption

Telangana had registered 1,963 new Covid cases on January 15

With the number of active Covid-19 cases going up significantly in the last few days, the Telangana Government has extended holidays to schools, colleges and other academic institutions till January 30.

The State Government had earlier declared holidays for schools from January 8 to 16 to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The State registered 1,963 new cases on Saturday, taking the total active cases to 22,017 in the State.

The Health Department officials fear that there would be a spurt in the number of cases in the next few weeks as there is a massive movement of people from cities to villages and vice versa during the Sankranti holiday season.

“It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said in a statement on Sunday morning.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Published on January 16, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you