Covid-19: Ten days into vaccination drive, India inoculates close to 2 million people

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Close to 3.35 lakh health workers received Covid-19 vaccination, taking total inoculations to close to 2 million since India commenced it ten days ago.

According Health Ministry’s provisional report, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,171 sessions till 7 pm on Monday.

With this, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 was 19,50,183 beneficiaries.

Till date, 348 adverse events following immunisation due to Covid vaccination were reported, the Ministry said.

