Covid-19 update: India vaccinated over 4 lakh beneficiaries on Sunday

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,500. 3,157 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours

India inoculated over 4 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Sunday. According to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 7 am on Monday, 4,02,170 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 11,455 first doses and 1,53,643 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. 9,742 first doses and 33,009 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

58,235 first doses and 64,291 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 27,949 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 43,846 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

A total of 189 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.44 crore total first doses and 81.19 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5.85 crore total first doses and 4.24 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2.91 crore first doses and over 74 lakh second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 7,80,418 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.7 crore precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31.50 crore doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16.50 crore doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13.82 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,500. 3,157 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,723 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 26 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,869.