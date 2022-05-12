Covid-19 vaccination in India: Over 190.8 cr total doses administered so far

India has administered over 190.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on May 12, 1,90,83,96,788 total doses of the vaccine have been administered.

This includes 91,53,42,629 first doses and 81,82,66,052 second doses administered to the 18-plus population; 5,88,47,817 first doses and 4,35,78,760 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18; 3,10,92,227 first doses and 1,10,49,593 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14; 12,21,632 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years; and 2,89,98,078 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60, HCW (healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers).

As many as 14,85,292 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 77,184 first doses and 5,49,791 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-plus; 33,540 first doses and 1,26,295 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18; 1,69,036 first doses and 3,72,354 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14; 40,143 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 in the last 24 hours, while 1,16,949 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

In terms of State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses at 31,89,38,564, followed by Maharashtra with 16,57,96,271 doses and West Bengal with 13,91,35,669 doses.

Case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,067.

As many as 2,827 new cases and 3,230 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,25,70,165. As many as 24 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,181.