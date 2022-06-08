Covid-19 vaccination: India administered 14.9 lakh total doses on June 7

India inoculated nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Tuesday, June 7, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on June 8, 14,94,086 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 50,944 were first doses and 5.68 lakh were second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

39,329 first doses and 1.22 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1.14 lakh first doses and 2.86 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

1.04 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.11 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

About 1,94,43,26,416 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.67 crore total first doses and 83.12 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.97 crore total first doses and 4.65 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.47 crore first doses, and nearly 1.83 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 28.67 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.44 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, among the States. The State is the first to cross the 33 crore mark in terms of total doses administered with 33.04 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.74 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.05 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 28,857. 5,233 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,345 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Seven deaths were reported in the last 26 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,715.