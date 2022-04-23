Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 19 lakh total doses on April 22

India vaccinated more than 19 lakh people against Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, April 22, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, as of 7 am on April 23, 19,13,296 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 39,408 were first doses and 5,35,164 were second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 43,408 first doses and 1,44,556 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,94,050 first doses and 5,50,428 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. About 37,951 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,68,331 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

About 187.46 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.39 crore total first doses and 80.64 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.80 crore total first doses and 4.11 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.61 crore first doses and 23,44,222 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. About 3,10,701 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.60 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, the first State to surpass the 31 crore mark in total doses administered with 31,02,94,377 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.37 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.70 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,079. About 2,527 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. About 1,656 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,22,149.