Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 37 lakh doses on February 17

India vaccinated more than 37 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, February 17, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as at February 18, 7 am, India had administered 37,86,806 total doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 3,95,556 were first doses and 18,57,620 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,43,366 first doses and 10,43,303 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 2,46,961 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has administered 1,74,64,99,461 total vaccination doses so far.

Of this, 90,65,94,301 are total first doses and 74,85,79,211 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Apart from this, 5,31,94,507 are total first doses and 1,96,41,290 are total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 1,84,90,152 precaution doses administered so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 28,05,15,500 doses. It is the first State to administer over 28 crore total doses overall. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,33,12,574 doses and West Bengal with 12,85,56,051 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2,92,092. 25,920 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 66,254 to 4,19,77, 238. 492 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,10,905.