Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 44 lakh total doses on February 14

More than 44 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, February 14, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 15, 7 am, India had administered 44,68,365 total doses in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 5,10,102 were first doses and 20,12,080 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,88,661 first doses and 13,55,553 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,01,969 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,73,42,62,440 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 90,51,87,225 total first doses and 74,25,88,091 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Apart from this, 5,24,34,558 were total first doses and 1,64,08,841 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 1,76,43,725 were total precaution doses administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 27,75,30,095 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,24,74,820 doses and West Bengal with 12,73,35,698 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 4,23,127. 27,409 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 82,817 to 4,17,60,458. 347 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,09,358.