Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 187.7 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 187.7 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on April 25, 1,87,71,95,781 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,40,36,730 total first doses and 80,72,61,124 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,81,51,729 total first doses and 4,13,93,756 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,66,55,947 first doses and 29,83,166 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 4,17,414 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,62,95,915 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

About 3,64,210 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 7,783 were first doses and 1,48,136 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 8,383 first doses and 39,537 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 57,208 first doses and 33,740 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 28,824 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 40,599 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW in the last 24 hours.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 31,10,53,602 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,39,36,444 doses and West Bengal with 13,71,64,272 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,522.

In the last 24 hours 2,541 new cases were recorded with 1,862 recoveries rising the total recoveries to 4,25,21,341. About 30 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,22,223.