Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered more than 169.6 crore doses so far

India has administered more than 169.9 crore total doses of the Covid-19-triggered vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Covid doses data

According to the data, as of February 7, 7 am, India had administered 1,69,63,80,755 total Covid-19 vaccine doses overall.

90,01,85,945 total first doses and 72,59,87,585 total second doses have been administered to the 18+ population so far. 4,94,74,550 total first doses and 58,41,998 total second doses have been administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,48,90,677 total precaution doses have been administered so far.

14,70,053 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 3,20,537 were first doses and 6,89,726 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years while 1,64,157 were first doses and 1,51,975 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,43,658 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board among the States, with a total of 26,93,39,062 doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer 15,00,22,962 doses and West Bengal with 12,36,61,435 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,08,938. 83,876 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,99,054 to 4,06,60,202. 895 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,02,874.