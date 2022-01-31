Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 166 crore total doses so far  

According to the data, as of January 31, at 7 am, 1,66,03,96,227 total doses of the vaccine have been administered.

This includes 89,41,54,295 total first doses and 70,83,84,203 second doses administered to the 18+ population, 4,59,99,539 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,18,58,190 precaution doses administered so far.

28,90,986 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 6,79,264 were first doses and 17,48,272 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 3,12,327 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,51,123 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, with. 25,99,10,771 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,79,29,992 doses and West Bengal with 12,14,01,385 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 18,31,268. 2,09,918 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,62,628 to 3,89,76,122. 959 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,95,050.