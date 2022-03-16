Covid-19 vaccination:  India has administered over 180.6 crore total doses so far

More than 180.6 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of 7am on March 16, India had administered 1,80,60,93,107 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 91,15,62,514 total first doses and 78,22,84,625 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,60,41,282 total first doses and 3,47,40,004 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 2,14,64,682 precaution doses administered so far.

18,92,143 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 1,17,736 were first doses and 12,15,357 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 66,628 first doses and 3,95,827 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 96,595 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 29,54,48,871 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,79,54,744 doses and West Bengal with 13,24,93,527 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 32,811. 2,876 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

3,884 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,50,055. 98 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,16,072.