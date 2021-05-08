News

Covid: Apex Court panel spotlights plight of children

New Delhi | Updated on May 08, 2021

The Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee, in co-ordination with the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has highlighted the need to urgently provide care and protect children suddenly made vulnerable by the loss of one or both parents to the second wave of Covid-19.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who is the Chairperson of the court’s Juvenile Justice Committee, in a review meeting held with High Courts, representatives of States and the Centre, said concerted efforts should be made to provide interim care for children who have been orphaned, abandoned or even left unaccompanied in their own homes.

Supreme Court of India
Covid-19
