Covid cases in India up 65% in last 24 hours

2,067 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours

India reported an over 65 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 infections with numbers rising to 2,067 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the country reported 1,247 fresh cases.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent, while the recovery rate was at 98.76 per cent.

The ministry has already written to the health secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram and Maharashtra alerting them of increasing cases in their respective States and spurt in positivity rates.