Covid has disrupted global TB services: WHO report

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The World Health Organization’s latest report on tuberculosis has cautioned that global targets for TB prevention and treatment will likely be missed without urgent action and investments.
The Covid-19 pandemic has only undermined efforts further by disrupting access to TB services, data collection and reporting. Many countries saw human, financial and other resources being reallocated from TB to Covid-19, according to the report.
In the first six months of the year, high-burden countries like India, Indonesia and the Philippines have seen a 25-30 per cent drop in TB case notifications, the report said, relying on data from 200 countries. “These reductions in case notifications could lead to a dramatic increase in additional TB deaths, according to WHO modelling,” it added.
Before the pandemic, countries did make progress, with a 9 per cent reduction in TB incidence and a 14 per cent drop in deaths between 2015 and 2019. Political commitments at global and national levels delivered results, the WHO said.
Around 1.4 million people died from TB-related illnesses in 2019. Of the estimated 10 million people who developed TB that year, around three million were not diagnosed, or were not officially reported to national authorities, the report said.
The situation was more acute for people with drug-resistant TB. About 4,65,000 people were newly diagnosed with drug-resistant TB in 2019, of which less than 40 per cent were able to access treatment, the WHO said. “Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatment and care remains a challenge,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement.
About 14 million people were treated for TB in 2018-2019, just over one-third of the five-year target (2018-2022) of 40 million, the report saidAround 6.3 million people started TB preventive treatment in 2018-2019, about one-fifth of the way towards the five-year target of 30 million.
Funding is a major issue, the report pointed out. In 2020, funding for TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care reached $6.5 billion, only half of the $13-billion target agreed in the UN Political Declaration on TB.
As in previous years, about 85 per cent of the TB funding in 2020 came from domestic sources, with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa providing 57 per cent of the global total. International donor funding rose from $9,00,000 in 2019 to $1 billion in 2020.
Since 2000, TB treatment has averted more than 60 million deaths — although with access to universal health coverage still falling short, many millions have also missed out on diagnosis and care, the report said.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
₹1198 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1185117012101225 The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher ...
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...