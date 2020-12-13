Covid vaccine: Govt may favour domestic companies given their cost, logistics edge

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
Price and logistics will be the key factors that the government will consider while taking a decision on procuring a Covid vaccine, Finance Ministry officials have said.
This would mean that the government, without compromising on the efficacy of the vaccine, may rely on domestic manufacturers considering their pricing and ability to meet the logistic challenge. Currently, at least six domestic companies are working to develop or manufacture a Covid vaccine.
“Funding will not be a constraint. We will fund this through allocation to be made in the Budget for financial year 2021-22,” an official told BusinessLine. The indication is that the government intends providing vaccine doses to at least 30-40 crore people during the first six months of 2021, which means a requirement of up to 80 crore doses.
Domestic companies working to develop or manufacture vaccine formulations include the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadilla, Biological E. Ltd, Hetero Biopharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
Though pricing has not been finalised, based on GAVI (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) baseline and after including logistic and transportation costs, some of these companies could sell a dose at $3-3.5 (₹220-250) to the government.
At the same time, if Pfizer’s deal with the US government is considered as a baseline, the cost of two doses could go up to $40 (around ₹2,900), the official said.
Apart from cost, what works in favour of domestic manufacturers/developers is that vaccine may require storage between +2 and +8 degrees C. Vaccines from abroad may need to be stored at -20 to -70 degrees C.
On whether everyone will get a free vaccine shot under the Universal Immunisation Programme (under which immunisation is provided free against 12 diseases), the official said that no formal decision has been taken.
While the government has not put a number on the funding requirement for the vaccination drive, there are various figures going around, between ₹50,000 crore and ₹80,000 crore. The final figure will be known through budget allocation to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for FY 2021-22.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...