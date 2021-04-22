News

CPM chief Yechury’s son dies of Covid

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 22, 2021

He has worked as a journalist

Ashish Yechury, 35-year-old son of the CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, passed away on Thursday morning, battling Covid-19.

A journalist worked in many news organisations, including the Times of India, Ashish has been suffering from Covid and was in ICU in a private hospital in Gurugram, sources said.

Published on April 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.