Crown Group to develop aerospace cluster at Salem

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Crown Group, a technology provider, precision component manufacturer and a strategic partner in the defence sector, has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to develop an integrated aerospace cluster adjoining Salem Airport.
This will be a part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor. The cluster will house the country’s first-ever indigenous MRO facility for military aircraft and equipment. The group will also establish a test bed for aerodrome ground technologies and UAV/RPAS drone testing facility.
Dave Jeyaselvan, President Crown Group, said “The Salem Aerospace Cluster is a step towards this goal of establishing an integrated facility under the indigenisation programme.”
The Salem Aerospace Cluster would also have a programme for indigenisation and manufacturing of spares through in-house development and tie-ups with OEMs and an established ecosystem of partner MSMEs. The Project also envisages establishment of a Flight Training Academy for basic and advanced flying training and a refresher training facility for professional pilots.
A Centre of Excellence (CoE) for skill development and an Incubation Center for Research in Aerospace and Defence projects will be set up. The area will additionally incorporate a test bed for Aerodromes Ground Technologies, ecosystem for testing and certification of indigenously manufactured equipment in coordination and consultation with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A state-of-the-art NABL accredited Calibration Laboratory and Testing Centre would also be set up here.
