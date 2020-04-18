Cyber Policeto probe 'fake online form', approaches Google India: Report

Cyber Cell of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday lodged an FIR and approached Google India to probe a ‘fake online application form’ that asked for personal details of people of Kashmir stranded in various parts of the country, Greater Kashmir reported.

Officials of the Cyber Cell told Greater Kashmir that they have approached Google India to look into the matter and find the miscreants who circulated the fake form in order to retrieve information about Kashmiri people. “It is obvious we have taken it up with the concerned (Google India) as part of the investigations,” a senior Police official said to GK.

The form was circulated on Wednesday asking people to fill in the details of Kashmiris stranded outside the Valley. The form that claimed to be issued by the state government, mentioned that the details were required to evacuate people located outside Kashmir.

The newly-established fact check team of Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted on Thursday the Google form that had been massively circulated on social media was not issued by the state authorities.

Tahir Ashraf, Senior Superintendent of Cyber Cell told GK that the investigation on the same is underway. “It is a matter of concern that an unknown person impersonating as a government representative asked for details from such a vast population. The incident came to our knowledge yesterday and we immediately launched an investigation into it,” Ashraf said.

He said that the cyber cell team has contacted Google India and it maintained that the company needs time to respond to queries regarding the circulation of fake Google forms, an online service used for educational and research purposes in the Valley.