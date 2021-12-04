Cyclone Jawad set to lash Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as the intensified depression is heading towards the coasts of these two States. Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit Odisha and is predicted to move along the coast to touch the shores of Puri by Saturday noon. 64 National Disaster Response teams have been set up to tackle the situation.
According to the IMD, cyclone Jawad is over west central Bay of Bengal having moved slightly northwards with a speed of 4 kmph during the past 6 hours.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed special officers to stay at their assigned districts and monitor the situation, according to a release.
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has emphasised that the State government is on full alert with 249 teams comprising 17 from NDRF, 60 from Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 172 teams of fire service personnel.
More than 15,000 people from Srikakulam, 1,700 people from Vizianagaram and more than 36,000 people from Vishakapatnam have been evacuated. Overall 54,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams in Andhra Pradesh.
People living in low lying areas and in kutcha houses have been asked to evacuate. Fishermen have been adviced not to go fishing from December 3 to December 5. Over 95 trains have been cancelled in the States due to the weather.
