Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 10,000

New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday declined to less than 10,000 to 9,916 as against 11,993 on Thursday. State’s Test Positivity Rate declined to 8.24 per cent.

Total number of infections in the State rose to 33,97,238.

After 21,435 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,55,329.

There were 30 deaths and 1,27,356 samples tested.

Chennai reported 1,475 new cases as against 1,751 on Thursday and Coimbatore saw 1,224 new cases (1,426).

On Friday, 2,19,066 persons were vaccinated to take the total number of doses to 9,30,72,007, according to State government data.