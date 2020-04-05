Date of birth rectification in EPF record made easy

Now, you can rectify your date of birth in Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account online, based on Aadhaar record. “The date of birth recorded in ‘Aadhaar’ will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than 3 years,” Labour Ministry informed while adding that the PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online.

This will enable EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with UIDAI instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests. EPFO has instructed field offices to expedite disposal of online requests to enable members avail the non refundable advance facility from their PF accumulations to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.