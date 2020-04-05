News

Date of birth rectification in EPF record made easy

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 05, 2020 Published on April 05, 2020

epf

Now, you can rectify your date of birth in Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account online, based on Aadhaar record. “The date of birth recorded in ‘Aadhaar’ will now be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for the purpose of rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates is less than 3 years,” Labour Ministry informed while adding that the PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online.

This will enable EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with UIDAI instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests. EPFO has instructed field offices to expedite disposal of online requests to enable members avail the non refundable advance facility from their PF accumulations to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published on April 05, 2020
EPF
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP govt to take up paddy procurement at villages