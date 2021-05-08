DCB Bank Q4 net profit rises 13%

DCB Bank has reported a 13 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 at ₹78 crore compared with ₹69 crore in the same period the previous fiscal.

For 2020-21, its net profit fell marginally to ₹336 crore compared with ₹338 crore in 2019-20.

The bank’s net interest income fell four per cent to ₹311 crore in the January to March 2021 quarter versus ₹324 crore a year ago.