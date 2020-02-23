‘Debate part of Indian ethos’

Inaugurating the fourth edition of The Huddle, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid glowing tributes to The Hindu for “relentlessly aiming to capture the essence of this great country with its responsible and ethical journalism.” Commending The Hindu for its contribution to nation-building, he said the newspaper has stayed committed to the five basic principles of journalism — truth-telling, freedom and independence, justice, humaneness and contributing to the social good.

He added that The Huddle served as a platform for churning of thought on a variety of issues. Bemoaning attempts to give various shades to truth, he said: “Turth exists in absolute form which cannot be eclipsed by blinkers of prejudices. It cannot be ‘your truth’ versus ‘my truth’. Truth has to be one.” The President added that The Hindu strived to protect the sanctity of the printed word and holds fast to the ideology of truth.