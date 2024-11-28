The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee and it will intensify into a cyclonic storm on Thursday night, the regional weather office said.

Providing an update on the cyclone, the Indian Space Research Orgaanisation (ISRO) said its satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR were closely tracking the approaching cyclone since November 23.

"EOS-06 Scatterometer identified ocean wind patterns, providing crucial lead time. Real-Time Insights: Geostationary INSAT-3DR offers regular updates on intensity & direction. ISRO's advanced satellite data aids in effective monitoring & mitigation, ensuring safety measures are timely and informed. Stay safe, stay prepared!" ISRO said in a post on social media platform X.

The Met office said the deep depression would move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"To cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," a bulletin from the weather office said.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry braced for very heavy rain with the possibility of the cyclone crossing the coasts near Chennai.

The deep depression which lay about 300 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 400 km southeast of Puducherry and 480 km southeast of Chennai will become a cyclonic storm tonight or early tomorrow morning but would weaken as a deep depression while crossing the coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, S Balachandran, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said.

There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a cyclonic storm with wind speed 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of November 28 to morning of November 29, he said.

“There are many factors responsible for the cyclone to become weak. The wind speed is higher in the shear region but lower near the core. There is a marginal chance for the deep depression to develop into a cyclone,” he said while briefing reporters about the impending cyclone.

The weakened system would not allow the formation of clouds and reduced the chances of cyclone formation, he said and added that the deep depression was expected to cross on November 30.

For land areas, strong winds reaching a speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over the coastal areas north of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas while squally wind with a speed 55 kmph to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over TN coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

In a daring operation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen from a village in Cuddalore district following a request from the state government. The fishers had ventured into the sea on boats and due to the rough weather their vessels got damaged and sank.

“They were stranded at an abandoned Chemplast jetty at Cuddalore, about two km into sea from coast at Chitrapettai village. In addition, four workers at the jetty who were also stranded were evacuated to safety," a release here said.

"With nil road access to the jetty coupled with increasing deterioration of weather due to ongoing cyclonic activity, the state authorities requested ICG for the rescue operation,” the release said.

The ICG Regional Headquarters (East) swiftly responded to the state’s request and an Advanced Light Helicopter which took off from ICG Air Station Chennai, evacuated the ten persons to safety despite the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, the National Disaster Response Force team inspected the vulnerable and low-lying areas in T R Patinam, Karaikal, along with officials, focussing on risk assessment and safety measures, the NDRF said.