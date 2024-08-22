Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has assumed charge as Secretary to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

She has succeeded Manoj Govil, who had on Monday assumed charge as the Expenditure Secretary. Prior to this appointment, Mukherjee was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority.

She takes over as the top official of MCA at a time when the Ministry is working on a slew of legislations and reforms that may be introduced in the next few months.

Framing of draft Digital Competition Bill, ushering in IBC 2.0, enhancing the capacity of NCLTs are some of the top agenda items before the new Secretary, sources said.

The MCA will also have to bring into effect several provisions of the Competition Act 2023, which was the biggest overhaul of competition law since its enactment in 2002.

Under the new Secretary, the MCA may implement some of the recommendations of the report of the Company Law Committee (CLC). The MCA may also look at the need for stricter regulations for larger unlisted companies, including mature startups.

Last Friday, in the first major bureaucratic reshuffle in his third term, the Narendra Modi government appointed new secretaries to expenditure, financial services, corporate affairs, and defence, among others.