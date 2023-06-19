Defence cooperation, trade and investment partnership will be key components of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to US from Wednesday which is “rich in both form and content”, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.

With Biden administration according high precedence to Modi’s first official visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated defence co-production and co-development will be part of the bilateral discussions between the PM and President on June 22.

Apart from discussion on strategic issues, India and US is expected to sign two major defence deals -- for acquisition of 31 predator drones- SeaGuardian for tri-services -- Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force -- at a cost of $3 billion and for co-production of GE engines which will power Tejas Mk-II fighter jets. US will also reduce regulatory bans that have been holding back technology transfer and co-development opportunities, NSA Jake Sullivan had told media during his just concluded trip to Delhi to formalise structure of bilateral talks at Washington.

“One of the key components which will be prominently showcased will be bilateral defence cooperation,” the Foreign Secretary stated said. “The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which has interfaces with many other domains - telecom, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said. Modi also schedule to explore skilling for future which, as per Foreign Secretary, would essentially be capacity building exercise.

“It’s a milestone in our relationship. You heard the External Affairs Minister say yesterday...It’s a very significant visit, an important visit, a visit in which, there is genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States,” Vinay Kwatra said at a special briefing to outline agenda of the official tour.

Itinerary

His first leg of programme is in New York where he would lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. Modi would also meet some leading personalities before moving to Washington for formal high-level engagements the following day, which would start with ceremonial welcome at the White House and meeting with President Joe Biden.

He will also address the US Congress. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of Modi the same evening. On June 23, one on one interaction with select CEOs has been fixed. Thereafter, PM will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, and he will interact with prominent personalities at Kennedy centre, followed by another engagement with community leaders before departing to Egypt.

In Egypt, Modi, who is travelling at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will visit the al-Hakimi mosque, renovated and restored by the Bohra community. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit