Delhi Education Minister Atishi urged parents not to panic after several prominent schools in the national capital and NCR received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday morning.

She assured that the Delhi government is in constant touch with the police and the schools. "Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," Atishi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also commented over Delhi school bomb threat case, accusing BJP of spreading false rumours. In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "What an amazing coincidence, last night at 12:50 they were scaring people, today a false rumour of bomb blast in big schools of Delhi was spread."

After around 60 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail, Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said that the Delhi Police conducted thorough investigation at every place and has till now, not found anything suspicious.

Suman Nalwa said, "I don't have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found."

After getting information about bomb threats, parents of students rushed to schools to bring them home. All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back.