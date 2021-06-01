Delhi: Covid new infections see further dip on June 1

The national capital Delhi’s new Covid19 infections hit a two-and-a-half month low at 623 on Tuesday along with 62 fatalities, the Delhi State Health Bulletin showed.

The latest daily tally of new Covid19 infections is the lowest since March 18 when 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Deaths

The death toll of 62 is also lowest since April 12 when 72 deaths were reported. On April 11, the number of deaths stood at 48. Tuesday marks the third consecutive day when daily deaths remained below 100 in the national capital. The total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic last year stood at 24,299.

On Tuesday, the daily test positivity rate came lower than 1 per cent for the second consecutive day at 0.88 per cent, lower than 0.99 per cent recorded on Monday.

On Monday, Delhi recorded new Covid19 infections of 648 and daily deaths of 86.

The number of active cases as of Tuesday stood at 10,178.

Vaccination beneficiaries

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi so far stood at 54,10, 147.

Of this, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated for 1st dose so far stood at 41.86 lakh, while the number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated for second dose so far stood at 12.24 lakh. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.37 per cent.