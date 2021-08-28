Delhi govt to implement Health Information Management System

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Delhi government is all set to implement the Health Information Management System (HIMS) to give a boost to the healthcare infrastructure. All the hospitals of Delhi will be brought under one platform. The project had been awarded to a company after cabinet approval and the budget was also sanctioned for the same.
“All the hospitals of Delhi are being connected to the Health Information Management System. All the medical services will be brought under one platform, through the HIMS portal. It will help us how many beds are vacant in a hospital, the status of medicine stocks and staffers, number of ventilators and any other information about the medical infrastructure will be available on the HIMS platform. One wouldn’t need to stand in queues in hospitals anymore, you will be able to get appointments on the phone itself and go as per your convenience,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The contract for Delhi’s Health Information Management System has been awarded to M/s NEC Corporation India Private Limited, a multinational corporation which will be looking after the whole platform. The funds required for the project have also been sanctioned by the Delhi Cabinet, he added.
The Delhi government will conduct surveys across the entire state to make sure every citizen can get their eHealth Card made. The cards will also be made at hospitals and other dedicated centres. The cards will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign.
The eHealth Card will contain the entire medical history of the cardholder and they will be able to get treated at any hospital on the HIMS system. One will not be required to carry medical reports and documents if they have the card.
The Delhi government is trying to implement HIMS in all government hospitals of Delhi as soon as possible. Private hospitals will also be connected to it in a phased manner. All patient care related services like hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, back-end service and processes will be brought under this system. Health Cards will be issued through this system and will be available online for access. This will help the people of Delhi get all the information under one roof and immediate help in emergency cases.
