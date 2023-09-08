Delhi is gearing up to host the upcoming G20 Summit which is expected to bring together over 10,000 delegates from 19 member states, invited nations, and other guests. As the final preparations unfold for September 9-10, the Summit dates, the city’s renowned hospitality is being showcased through a variety of thoughtful gestures and offerings from hotels across the region.

“Over 30 carefully selected hotels in Delhi-NCR have been diligently preparing to provide comfortable accommodations for these esteemed guests,” said a source. Among the notable attendees, United States President Joe Biden is expected to stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton. In a show of Indian warmth and culture, ITC has curated special gifts for the delegates, including scarves, stoles, local Indian sweets, and an array of art and craft items, such as miniature sculptures, all aimed at providing a glimpse into India’s rich heritage.

Moreover, the culinary offerings during the summit are set to be a delightful fusion of Indian and international flavours. “ITC will be using millets in its food. It will also have a blend of Indian as well as international dishes,” the source revealed. Exotic fruits, kebabs, puris, and sweets will grace the menu, offering a tantalizing experience for the delegates.

The central venue for this global gathering is the recently constructed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, with a seating capacity of 13,500 individuals. The catering for this prestigious event will be overseen by the renowned hotel chain ITC. The menu promises a blend of Indian and global culinary concepts, featuring dishes like beetroot amaranth kebabs, Alu kutki millet crisp tikki with dhania micro greens, and a variety of rice and kebabs. ITC declined to comment to BusinessLine’s query.

The Chinese delegation will be hosted at the Taj Palace Hotel, where Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations, has assembled a dedicated team of 120 kitchen staff and 130 service professionals. The culinary offerings at Taj Palace will be a true indulgence, with a menu that includes Assorted Choco Bon Bon, Indian sweets like pista and pumpkin roll, kaju katli, and gulkand rose ladoo, as well as Naan khatai cookies, Oat and chocolate Granola bars, and G20 branded macaroons.

“The breakfast offerings are equally enticing,” a source said, “featuring Ragi idli and Millet pancakes.” The Thali highlights at IRD and Machan will celebrate the flavors of India with dishes like Awadhi murg korma, Bhuna ghosht, Coconut payasam, Malwani prawn, Hyderabad Ghosht Biryani, Malai kofta, and Potato Varuwal. To conclude the gastronomic journey on a sweet note, dessert options include wild rice and pearl millet mousse and Orange quinoa and little millet kheer.

Beyond the culinary delights, Taj Palace has also organised visually captivating elements for the delegates’ enjoyment. “A skilled sand artist has been enlisted to create a G20-themed rangoli,” the source revealed, “complemented by beautiful flower arrangements throughout the hotel.” The staff will sport special uniforms, with women adorned in elegant red sarees featuring traditional borders and men dressed in white sherwanis with Indian flag-colored turbans. Taj Palace will further enhance the delegates’ experience by gifting them a mix of Indian arts and crafts, along with books on Indian culture, history, and art.

French President Emmanuel Macron will find his lodging at the Claridges Hotel. The hotel has prepared hampers that include delectable sweets shaped like India Gate and Qutub Minar, providing a sweet taste of India’s iconic landmarks.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s accommodation will be at the Shangri-La Hotel, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will reside at the Imperial Hotel. Louis Sailer, Senior Executive Vice President at The Imperial said: “We are truly honored to be part of this esteemed summit, and to welcome leaders of the world to The Imperial, a true landmark like no other and the Grand Dame of India, where service excellence and Indian hospitality is second to none.”

In addition to these prominent hotels, The Lalit, Hyatt, and Le Meridien have also been selected to cater to the diverse needs of the delegates, ensuring that their stay in Delhi is not only comfortable but also a true reflection of India’s legendary hospitality. As the G20 Summit approaches, Delhi stands ready to extend its warm embrace to leaders from around the world, offering a taste of its rich culture and the finest hospitality.

With inputs from Meenakshi Verma Ambwani