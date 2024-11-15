As the city’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day Friday, it is expected to improve after implementation of GRAP Stage III restrictions, which was announced Thursday evening to be effective from November 15.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Jahangirpuri in Delhi recorded worst Air Quality Index at 11 am at 469, closely followed by Alipur at 467, Anand Vihar at 463 and Rohini 461. Other places in Delhi at recorded worst AQI include Mundka 452, Ashok Vihar 448, IGI Airport (T3) 447, Narela and Punjabi Bagh both 445, Dwarka (sector 8) 444 and Delhi Technical University 429.

Delhi’s air quality had been in the “very poor” range for 14 consecutive days before entering the “severe” category.

Under the classification, AQI between 400 and 500 is categorised as ‘severe,’ which automatically attracts GRAP III restrictions, as devised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). On November 14, the CAQM issued an Order imposing GRAP Stage III restrictions in the national capital region and asking all the agencies in the States to implement the curbs effectively.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, discontinuation of physical mode in schools up to class V, ban on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers and also ban on all inter-state buses (except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel) to enter Delhi. However, buses and tempo travellers operated with All India Tourist Permit are allowed to operate to and from Delhi. As per the CAQM order, the Delhi government has asked schools to shift to online classes up to Class V.

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature (night-time temperature) of the season at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Thick fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility at Safdarjung airport to 400 meters and at Palam airport to 500 meters at 7 am on Friday, IMD said.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.

