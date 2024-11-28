New Delhi

Delhi Discoms have made preparations to meet electricity consumption during the winter months with expectations of peak power demand in the national capital crossing 6,300 megawatts (MW).

Discoms such as BSES have made arrangements to meet more than half of its power demand through renewable energy sources. The utility supplies power to around 50 lakh consumers and roughly 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

Sources said that power consumption in the national capital territory (NCT) has been on an upward trajectory with expectations that the winter months are likely to follow the record-breaking summer’s trend in peak demand. During summers, Delhi hit an unprecedented peak power demand of 8,656 MW.

Last winter, the peak had hit 5,816 MW, marking the highest level recorded. Within BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL), winter peaks last year were 2,529 MW and 1,210 MW, respectively.

Delhi’s peak power demand this winter could surpass 6,300 MW, setting a new seasonal high. Peak power demand is projected to exceed 2,600 MW for BRPL and 1,240 MW for BYPL.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), which supplies electricity in North Delhi to around 19 lakh consumers and 70 lakh residents, has also made sufficient arrangements to meet the demand in its service area.

“This winter season, Tata Power-DDL is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,840 MW mark. We are fully prepared to ensure warm and safe winters for our consumers. We have made sufficient arrangements, including long-term power tie-ups, to meet the demand and have ensured reliability of our equipment at these low temperatures and foggy conditions. Additionally, we have already strengthened our power network by conducting preventive and condition-based maintenance of all our critical electrical installations,” a company spokesperson said.

A BSES official said that to maintain a reliable and eco-friendly supply, BSES has secured over 2,000 MW of renewable energy. This green power mix includes 840 MW of solar power, 546 MW of hydro power, 500 MW of wind energy, 40 MW of waste-to-energy, and over 180 MW from rooftop solar installations across Delhi’s neighbourhoods.

With this diverse mix, up to 53 per cent of BSES’ peak winter power demand—expected to exceed 3900 MW—will be met through green energy, he noted.

To ensure consistent power availability, BSES Discoms are leveraging mechanisms like “Banking,” “Power Exchange” and maintaining “Spinning Reserves.”

If demand unexpectedly spikes, BSES is prepared to secure short-term power from the exchange. Advanced load forecasting will also enhance reliability by ensuring demand is predicted with precision.

To maximise efficiency, BSES Discoms will bank surplus power with States in need of extra energy during winter. This banked power will flow back to Delhi in the high-demand summer months.

BRPL plans to bank up to 210 MW, while BYPL aims to bank up to 575 MW, supporting States like Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala, which reciprocated with power support during Delhi’s peak summer months.

