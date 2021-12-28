Delhi’s retailers, cinemas see red over ‘yellow alert’ curbs

With the Delhi government on Tuesday declaring a ‘yellow alert’, schools, colleges, cinemas, sports complexes and gyms in the Capital will remain closed and restaurants can only operate at half occupancy. Retailers and multiplex owners termed it a body blow to their businesses.

The Delhi government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron threat. But for businesses such as cinema halls, restaurants, malls, which had just started regaining momentum, it spells doom.

Within hours of the announcement, makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was slated to debut on December 31, postponed its release. Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), said the Delhi government’s decision has caused “massive uncertainty” and could lead to “irreparable damage” for the Indian film industry.

According to the order, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm in malls and markets. Online deliveries will continue. Shops selling essential goods and services will remain unaffected. Metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has been imposed and private offices will function with 50 per cent staff barring those involved in essential services. Restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed but spas and wellness clinics will remain closed.

Cinema bodies complain

What the cinema industry most fears is other States could follow Delhi’s example and impose restrictions. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already imposed a night curfew.

“While the situation remains dynamic, other big budget film-makers may also follow suit as they would like their movies to be released simultaneously across all key box office territories and when consumer sentiment is positive. This will delay the recovery path for the exhibition industry, which is yet to come back fully to pre-Covid levels,” said Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital.

Retailers worried

Retailers are similarly anxious. “Non-essentials stores business will be halved while they will continue bearing the full cost of rentals and salaries. The odd-even norm will create confusion and inconvenience consumers besides leading to crowding,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Traders believe the odd-even option is the least preferred. “Consumers prefer to buy products across categories when they step out for shopping. The Odd-even formula will restrict consumer choice,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders.