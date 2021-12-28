Delhi’s retailers, cinemas see red over ‘yellow alert’ curbs

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
With the Delhi government on Tuesday declaring a ‘yellow alert’, schools, colleges, cinemas, sports complexes and gyms in the Capital will remain closed and restaurants can only operate at half occupancy. Retailers and multiplex owners termed it a body blow to their businesses.
The Delhi government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron threat. But for businesses such as cinema halls, restaurants, malls, which had just started regaining momentum, it spells doom.
Within hours of the announcement, makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was slated to debut on December 31, postponed its release. Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), said the Delhi government’s decision has caused “massive uncertainty” and could lead to “irreparable damage” for the Indian film industry.
According to the order, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm in malls and markets. Online deliveries will continue. Shops selling essential goods and services will remain unaffected. Metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity.
Night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has been imposed and private offices will function with 50 per cent staff barring those involved in essential services. Restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed but spas and wellness clinics will remain closed.
What the cinema industry most fears is other States could follow Delhi’s example and impose restrictions. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already imposed a night curfew.
“While the situation remains dynamic, other big budget film-makers may also follow suit as they would like their movies to be released simultaneously across all key box office territories and when consumer sentiment is positive. This will delay the recovery path for the exhibition industry, which is yet to come back fully to pre-Covid levels,” said Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital.
Retailers are similarly anxious. “Non-essentials stores business will be halved while they will continue bearing the full cost of rentals and salaries. The odd-even norm will create confusion and inconvenience consumers besides leading to crowding,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.
Traders believe the odd-even option is the least preferred. “Consumers prefer to buy products across categories when they step out for shopping. The Odd-even formula will restrict consumer choice,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...