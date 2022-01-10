Deltacron – combination of Omicron and Delta found in Cyprus

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Amid rising Omicron concerns, a new Covid-19 strain named ‘Deltacron’ has been found in Cyprus. This strain is a combination of Delta and Omicron, the Covid-19 variants.
Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus has talked about Deltacron in an interview with Sigma TV. The new Deltacron strain was found in the combination of Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19, and the discovery was named Delta due to the Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes, Kostrikis said in the interview. Kostrikis and his team have identified 25 such cases.
Leondios Kostrikis said, “We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail over delta and omicron”.
Kostrikis’ personal view was this strain will also be displaced by the highly contagious Omicron variant. 25 cases have been reported so far, according to Bloomberg.
Tom Peacock, virologist, has tweeted that, “the Cypriot ‘Deltacron’ sequences reported by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly contamination - they do not cluster on a phylogenetic tree and have a whole Artic primer sequencing amplicon of Omicron in an otherwise Delta backbone”.
Eric Topol, physician-scientist has tweeted that, “Deltacron” is a scariant. One less thing to worry about.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not made any official announcement on the Deltacron variant.
Earlier, other than Omicron, IHU variant was also identified. Israel also reported Flurona, which is a combination of Covid-19 and flu.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...