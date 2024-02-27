India has big opportunities in the automobile sector despite several changes in the sector, said Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. From four million units, vehicle manufacturing is expected to reach 25-27 million in the next two decades, he said at an event organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in Pune recently.

He highlighted the crucial changes in the automobile sectors brought on by new technologies like artificial intelligence and the prevailing challenges such as urban infrastructure, development of renewable energy, and so on.

“Skilled manpower is the biggest strength of India. The technical manpower is declining in western countries, and the Indian market is going to increase, as a result of which we need to train more people according to industry requirements,” he added.

He urged manufacturers to stay aware of IOT and AI technologies, while also having faith in themselves. “ I am seeing that the upcoming decade is going to be India’s time,” he said.

“In the next 25 years, the automotive industry will be around $25 billion. PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Amrit Kaal has now become everyone’s aspiration. We need to create technological advancement to meet renewable energy demand; we also need Indian solutions for Indian problems,” Kalyani said.

He released a report titled ‘Changing Tides of the Pune Automotive Industry’, which offers an insight into the city’s automobile sector, trends, challenges, manpower, and so on.