Devendra Fadnavis govt approves Rs 10,000-cr relief to farmers, fishermen in Maharashtra

In a major development, the Devendra Fadnavis government today approved Rs 10,000 crore immediate relief to the farmers and fishermen in Maharashtra, who have suffered crop losses and property damage due to untimely rains.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee.

Fadnavis said that spot assessments are in progress. Even mobile photos would be held valid for damage claims. The State Government has also requested the Centre for early assistance, but the Maharashtra Government will not wait for Centre’s help and it will start disbursement from the State fund itself.

State Agriculture Secretary, Eknath Dawale told BusinessLine that the affected area is about 54 lakh hectares and major crops such as paddy, soybean and corn have been destroyed. The financial relief to the farmers will commence immediately.