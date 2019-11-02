News

Devendra Fadnavis govt approves Rs 10,000-cr relief to farmers, fishermen in Maharashtra

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis   -  THE HINDU

 

In a major development, the Devendra Fadnavis government today approved Rs 10,000 crore immediate relief to the farmers and fishermen in Maharashtra, who have suffered crop losses and property damage due to untimely rains.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis  at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee.

Fadnavis said that spot assessments are in progress. Even mobile photos would be held valid for damage claims. The State Government has also requested the Centre for early assistance, but the Maharashtra Government will not wait for Centre’s help and it will start disbursement from the State fund itself.

State Agriculture Secretary, Eknath Dawale told BusinessLine that the affected area is about 54 lakh hectares and major crops such as paddy, soybean and corn have been destroyed. The financial relief to the farmers will commence immediately.

Published on November 02, 2019
cyclones
farmers
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Aam Aadmi Party to joint protest to save Cubbon Park in Bengaluru