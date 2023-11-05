Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship on Wednesday met the Minister of Education UAE, Dr Ahmad Al Falasi where an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation, facilitating student and faculty mobility and various other initiatives

Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Abu Dhabi also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a School for Disruptive Learning.

The visit will be fostering collaboration, participation and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in the education and the skill domain, a statement from the Centre said.

Pradhan during his meeting pointed out that Abu Dhabi is a global economic hotspot and India a global talent hotspot. Accordingly, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge.

The Ministers reviewed the bilateral engagements in education and skill development.

Also, discussed were ways to facilitate student exchange programs between India and the UAE.

