The government has notified quality control orders (QCOs) for potable water bottles and flame-producing lighters to enhance public health and safety of consumers, according to an official release.

The notifications issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on July 5 2023, will come into effect six months from the date of notification.

“To support the domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the QCO. This aims to safeguard their interests while ensuring smooth implementation and fostering an environment conducive to ease of doing business,” the release stated.

The QCO for potable water bottles mandates compulsory certification under the appropriate IS standard for the production and import of potable water bottles made of copper, stainless steel, or aluminium.

The QCO for flame-producing lighters mandates compulsory certification for lighters’, and safety specifications for utility lighters’, for the items manufactured for domestic market or imported into India.

Building a quality ecosystem in India for the manufacturing of world class products will not only contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country but also put India prominently on the world map in terms of quality products, the statement noted.

The DPIIT has been developing mandatory QCOs for a wide variety of products to curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment, the release said.

