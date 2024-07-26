Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has signed a contract agreement for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro corridor from Poonamallee to Parandur (where the greenfield airport is being planned) via Thirumazhisai and Sriperambudur.

The contract agreement has been signed with Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd for a value of ₹1.74 crore (excluding GST), says a release from CMRL.

The proposed corridor is 43.63 km long and includes 19 elevated metro stations.

The preparation of the DPR for the corridor is being undertaken in consideration of recent developments, such as the proposed new airport at Parandur, the proposed bus terminus at Thirumazhisai and the future growth potential along the corridor. The work involves more than 100 boreholes for soil investigation and topographical survey using drones for the entire length.

The assignment is expected to be completed by November 2024. Following an extensive alignment study during the DPR stage, the total number of stations and the details of land requirements will be finalised, the release said.